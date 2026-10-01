Patients left in lurch as CT scan, MRI facilities elude Jhajjar hospital

Patients visiting the Civil Hospital in Jhajjar continue to face hardships due to the absence of CT scan and MRI facilities, forcing them to travel to Bahadurgarh, PGIMS-Rohtak or private diagnostic centres for essential tests.

The hospital caters to around 800 outpatients daily, many of whom require CT scans and MRI examinations for diagnosis and treatment. In the absence of these facilities, patients either travel to other cities or incur substantial expenses at private hospitals.

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“While the government claims to be providing ultramodern healthcare facilities at district hospitals, Jhajjar Civil Hospital still lacks both CT scan and MRI services. Recently, one of my relatives was advised to undergo a CT scan, but due to the urgency, the test had to be conducted at a private hospital at considerable cost. These facilities are available free of charge to BPL families in Bahadurgarh and at PGIMS-Rohtak,” said Parveen, a local resident.

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He said poor patients largely depended on government hospitals for affordable healthcare and urged the government to ensure CT scan and MRI facilities at all district hospitals to provide timely and free diagnostic services.

The hospital is also grappling with a shortage of specialists. It does not have a skin specialist or an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist, while only one medicine specialist is available to attend OPD patients. The staff shortage adds to the burden, especially those requiring specialised consultation.

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In the 2025 Budget, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had announced the upgradation of the existing 100-bed Civil Hospital into a 200-bed facility. Health authorities maintain that the upgrade process is underway and that a new block will be constructed on the hospital premises to house additional facilities and services.

Dr Ajay Singla, Medical Superintendent of Jhajjar Civil Hospital, said a request for the appointment of skin and ENT specialists had already been sent to the state authorities and that appointments were expected soon.

“The process of upgrading the hospital from 100 to 200 beds is underway. Technical aspects are being examined and the necessary formalities are being completed. The expansion will pave the way for additional facilities, including CT scan and MRI services, besides creating more posts for doctors and a Principal Medical Officer (PMO),” he said. Dr Singla added that a dedicated critical care block would also be established as part of the hospital’s expansion.