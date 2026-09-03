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Home / Haryana / Patients left sweating in long queues at Rohtak Civil Hospital

Patients left sweating in long queues at Rohtak Civil Hospital

Fix fans, stop outside prescriptions: Women’s commission directs hospital authorities

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
rohtak, Updated At : 09:43 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Haryana Women Commission Vice-Chairperson Meena Parmar interacts with patient at the Civil Hospital in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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Meena Parmar, Vice-Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, on Thursday found ceiling fans at the registration counter of the Civil Hospital, Rohtak, non-functional and noted that some medicines prescribed by doctors were unavailable at the hospital and had to be purchased from outside pharmacies.

Parmar inspected the registration counter after receiving complaints from patients about the non-functional fans. She found the complaints to be genuine. Patients told her that long queues were a routine affair and they were forced to wait in the heat while obtaining OPD cards as the fans at the counter remained out of order.

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The Vice-Chairperson also interacted with patients about the availability of medicines. They told her that some prescribed medicines were not available at the hospital counter and had to be purchased from outside. Taking serious note of the issues, Parmar directed the Civil Surgeon and Senior Medical Officer to ensure that the fans at the registration counter remained functional so that patients could wait comfortably for their turn to obtain OPD cards.

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“The state government provides medicines free of cost to patients at civil hospitals. The hospital authorities have, therefore, been directed to ensure that doctors prescribe only those medicines that are available at the hospital. Necessary action will be taken against doctors who prescribe medicines to be purchased from outside,” Parmar said.

Deficiencies to be reported to CM

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She said a report detailing the shortcomings and deficiencies found during the inspection would be submitted to the Chief Minister.

Parmar subsequently inspected the women’s toilets, labour room and OPD block and interacted with women undergoing treatment to enquire about the availability of healthcare facilities.

After inspecting the hospital, she held a meeting with departmental officials in the office of the Senior Medical Officer. She directed the officials to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee in accordance with government instructions and display details of its members at three prominent locations on the hospital premises to ensure that citizens could easily access the information.

Focus on women’s workplace safety

“The constitution of an Internal Complaints Committee is mandatory under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act. The committee aims to ensure a safe working environment for women and facilitate an impartial inquiry into complaints related to sexual harassment,” she added.

Parmar said patients visiting hospitals in a sick and distressed condition could experience a positive impact on their health if provided with a clean, comfortable and pleasant environment. She directed the hospital authorities to maintain proper arrangements and improve facilities for patients.

Rohtak SDM Ashish Kumar, Civil Surgeon Dr Kamla Verma and SMO Dr Pushpendra Kumar were present.

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