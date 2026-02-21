Patriotic fervour fills Kurukshetra campus

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal on Friday said, “The spirit of sacrifice of our soldiers is incomparable and people must always respect the soldiers for their unmatched bravery, dedication and sacrifice.” He was addressing a gathering organised to welcome the ‘Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan Yatra’ at Kurukshetra University and honour soldiers and Veer Naris.

To commemorate bicentenary celebrations of raising of Artillery, Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan Expedition consisting of Gunners of Indian Army, Indian Navy and BSF, is being organised with an aim to honour the historic battlefields and martyrs. The expedition commencing from Dwarka, Gujarat, will culminate at National War Memorial, New Delhi, providing an opportunity to familiarise the participants with India’s historic battlefields and understand the sacrifices and valour displayed by the valiant soldiers of Indian Artillery during various wars and operations.

Through this journey, the expedition seeks to reconnect citizens with India’s rich martial traditions and to reinforce the timeless values of courage, honour, unity and selfless service.

During the expedition, the participants visited key locations of the Western sector associated with important military campaigns, where they were briefed on historical events, tactical aspects and the contribution of brave soldiers in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

As per the Army’s spokesperson, such initiatives play a vital role in connecting the younger generation with the nation’s glorious past and inspiring them to serve the country with dedication and honour.

Having started its journey from Dwarka on February 3, the expedition team with a strength of seven Officers, 10 Junior Commissioned Officers and 29 other ranks had reached Ambala Cantonment on Thursday, where Brig Deepak Mann, Dy GOC, 40 Arty Div, flagged-in the expedition team at Kharga Stadium.

On Friday, the expedition started its onward journey to Kurukshetra.

As the military vehicles of the ‘Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan Yatra’ entered Kurukshetra University, the entire campus was filled with patriotic fervour. Amidst the melodies of the military band and the disciplined presence of NCC cadets, Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal and Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva welcomed the soldiers.

During the programme, Major General Arvind Yadav briefed MP Naveen Jindal and the Vice-Chancellor on the objectives and journey of the ‘Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan Yatra’.

Naveen Jindal, “As a child, I used to salute military vehicles passing by and the soldiers would salute back. I had a deep desire to join the Army. Though I couldn’t join, their lifestyle still inspires me today. Even if I am not a soldier by profession, my activities are similar; I practice shooting and horse riding. If I enjoy target practice with a small gun so much, imagine the pride soldiers must feel defending the nation with cannons.”

Kargil heroes and soldiers participating in the Yatra were also honoured.