Patrolling in Kalesar up after spotting pugmarks of big cat

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 12

Following the likelihood of the presence of a tiger in the Kalesar National park, the Forest and Wildlife Department, Haryana, is keeping tabs on the big cat whose suspected pugmarks were found 15 days ago.

The department has intensified the patrolling and members of the patrolling team have been asked to immediately report on finding any sort of pugmarks similar to the ones of a tiger.

The authorities of the Forest and Wildlife Department, Yamunanagar, got information about the likely presence of a tiger in the park about 15 days ago.

Acting on this, a team of the local Wildlife Department visited the Chikan Fire Line area of the national park and found three suspected tiger pug marks there. Sources said the team lifted the samples of the pugmarks, but these could not be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, for confirmation, as the pugmarks were very blurry and the camera could not capture these clearly.

“I have asked the patrolling team to report to me immediately on finding of any sort of pugmarks similar to that of a tiger,” said Sunil Tanwar, inspector, Forest and Wildlife Department, Yamunanagar.

Sources said the tiger might have reached here from Rajaji National Park, Dehradun, in Uttarakhand, which has a large number of big cats, adding that the animal might have come to escape the cold wave or in search of prey.

Kalesar National Park (spread over 11,570 acres in Yamunanagar district), Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary (having an area of 13,209 acres) and Sher Jung National Park, Simbalwada in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh are connected to Rajaji National Park through a dense forest area.

Inspector Sunil Tanwar further said that leopards, elephants, barking deer, wild boars, sambhars and several other species of wild animals and birds were found in Kalesar National Park and Kalesar National Sanctuary.

Samples blurry, not sent to Dehradun

A team lifted the samples of the pugmarks, but these could not be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, for confirmation, as the pugmarks were very blurry and the camera could not capture these clearly