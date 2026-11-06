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Home / Haryana / Patrolling intensified in Kurukshetra to ensure safety at public places

Patrolling intensified in Kurukshetra to ensure safety at public places

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:25 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Police keep vigil at a busy market place in Kurukshetra.
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To ensure public safety and maintain law and order during the festive season, the district police have intensified checking at public places and market areas in the district.

The Kurukshetra police have intensified foot patrolling at public places and checking to avoid any untoward incident and also manage the traffic.

As per Kurukshetra police spokesman Naresh Kumar, ample security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order and traffic management at crowded places, public places, bus stand and railway station. Check posts have been installed in the market areas in Thanesar City, Pehowa, Ladwa and Shahabad for the safety of the general public in the market areas. All Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to remain vigilant to maintain law and order, curb criminal activities, and ensure the safety of the public during the festivities.

The movement of people in the markets, along main thoroughfares and in public spaces increases significantly during festivals and during this period, the responsibilities of the police become even more critical. All SHOs have been instructed to conduct regular foot patrols, keep a close watch on suspicious individuals and activities, and carry out security checks as required. Given the anticipated crowds in the markets and on major roads during the festive season, special emphasis has been placed on maintaining smooth traffic flow. Traffic police personnel have been directed to monitor traffic conditions within their respective jurisdictions. Orders have been given to take strict action against those who indulge in hooliganism and anti-social activities, the police spokesman said.

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All officers and SHOs have been asked to make regular inspections at the dharmashalas, hotels, check registers and coordinate with their owners/managers to ensure that all directions regarding room bookings are being followed. Superintendent of Police Chander Mohan said ample security arrangements had been made to ensure the safety and security of the general public. We also appeal to the public to cooperate with the district police in maintaining law and order. In case of any suspicious/unusual activity, immediately alert the police.

To ensure smooth flow of traffic, the traffic units have been instructed to ensure effective traffic management in congested areas to prevent traffic jams and ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience while commuting. Motorists are urged to adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with the police. Action will be taken against people leaving their vehicles parked in a haphazard manner on the roads, he said.

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