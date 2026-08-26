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Home / Haryana / Patwari, aide arrested on graft charge

Patwari, aide arrested on graft charge

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 10:53 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The Panipat team of State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB) caught a patwari and his “private assistant” red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Tuesday.

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Notably, patwaris had been on strike for the past six days, but as the complainant reached nearby, the patwari left the dharna site to take the bribe.

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The accused have been identified as Subhash, patwari, Babarpur, Bapoli tehsil, and Usman of Adhmi village in Bapoli. The ACB has registered a case against them under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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Inspector Rishipal said that a person in his complaint to the SV & ACB said that his relative owned a plot of 100 sq.m in Ganjbar village and the plot was also registered in his relative’s name. When his relative contacted Subhash for mutation of his plot, he demanded Rs 35,000.

Later, the deal was finalised at Rs 20,000. Following a complaint, the SV & ACB team laid a trap to nab the accused patwari. The team recovered the bribe money on the spot in the presence of a gazetted officer and a shadow witness.

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