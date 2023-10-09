Patwari arrested for accepting Rs 1L bribe

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 8

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a patwari for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in connection with the mutation of a land.

The arrested patwari, who was posted in Mullana, has been identified as Jagdish, a resident of Ambala.

A Karnal resident, in his complaint to the ACB, stated that his aunt and her husband had settled abroad with their two daughters. “My aunt and uncle passed away a few years ago and now their daughters want to get their land in Mullana to be transferred in their names, ” he said.

He stated that he met the local patwari and submitted the application. The patwari made him make several rounds and later sought a bribe of Rs 1.67 lakh to get the job done.

Acting on the complaint, a raid was conducted and the patwari was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Ambala.

