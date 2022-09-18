Patwari granted interim bail

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 17

A local court of the district granted interim bail for a month to a patwari of the Revenue Department on medical grounds. Harminder Singh was arrested red-handed by a team of the State Vigilance Bureau for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in August.

Advocate Rubinder Ghumman, counsel of the accused, pressed for medical bail, for which the court sought a medical report of the accused.

As per report, the applicant is suffering from acute inflammation of the gallbladder, for which he is required to be referred to the Civil Hospital for specialist care, investigations and further management.