Patwari granted interim bail

Karnal, September 17
A local court of the district granted interim bail for a month to a patwari of the Revenue Department on medical grounds. Harminder Singh was arrested red-handed by a team of the State Vigilance Bureau for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in August.
Advocate Rubinder Ghumman, counsel of the accused, pressed for medical bail, for which the court sought a medical report of the accused.
As per report, the applicant is suffering from acute inflammation of the gallbladder, for which he is required to be referred to the Civil Hospital for specialist care, investigations and further management.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No complete pullback for now
Troops along LAC a new normal | Several border disputes unre...
Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining unabated in Kangra rivulets
Poses threat to Dagera bridge over Neugal
Congress retains Timisgam in Ladakh council bypoll
People angry as BJP not protecting their rights, says Congre...