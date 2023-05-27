Patwari held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

Kaithal, May 26
A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Kaithal, arrested a patwari posted in Kaithal’s Halka Bhana allegedly for accepting a bribe Rs 10,000 in lieu of facilitating the distribution of land in favour of the complainant.
The accused has been identified as Rahul and the complainant as Sanjay, a resident of Kaithal district, said a spokesperson.
He further stated that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for expediting a land distribution process in his favour.
After verifying the complaint, the ACB promptly formed a raiding team, which apprehended the patwari on the spot while accepting the bribe.
