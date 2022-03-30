Patwari held for taking Rs 2K bribe

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 29

The State Vigilance Bureau arrested a patwari red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 in a matter relating to registration for the mutation of his ancestral land.

The accused has been identified as Ranjeet, who is posted in Indri. He was arrested on the complaint of Ajay, a resident of Muradhgarh village in the district, said an official.

He said the complainant was making rounds to the office for the past 20 days for his work. “Following his complaint, a trap was laid and the patwari was arrested from the office. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of the Corruption Act was registered against him,” said the official. — TNS