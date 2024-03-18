Patwari held for taking Rs 85K bribe

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 17

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a patwari for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 85,000 from a farmer in the Bapoli area on Saturday.

At the time of the patwari’s arrest, his private munshi disappeared with the bribe money from the spot. But, he appeared before the ACB this morning and handed over the money to the officials concerned, saying he did not know it was bribe money.

A farmer, Yusuf, of Kundla Patthargarh, in his complaint to the ACB in Karnal, said he had purchased a 20-kanal-5 marla land from Harun of his own village. For this, he met patwari Surender and the kanungo concerned.

According to the complainant, the patwari demanded Rs 25,000 from him and when he didn’t give him the money, he started harassing him.

“Later, I gave Rs 25,000 to the patwari. Thereafter, he demanded Rs 1 lakh and finally, the deal was finalised for Rs 85,000,” Yusuf told the ACB.

Following his complaint, the ACB registered a case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the patwari and laid a trap to nab him. Patwari Surender sent his munshi Rahul to collect the money from Yusuf. After taking the money, Rahul handed over it to the patwari at his office.

The ACB team raided the office and caught the patwari. Meanwhile, the munshi managed to flee the spot and took away the bribe money with him.

ACB Inspector Sumit Kumar said Rahul reached the ACB office, along with his brother, on Sunday and told officials that he didn’t know that it was bribe money.

“He took the money from Yusuf on the directions of the patwari, but Rahul handed over the bribe money to the ACB the next morning,” the Inspector added.

His statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC before the magistrate. The patwari, Surender, was produced in the court today, which sent him to judicial custody.

