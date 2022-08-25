Patwari of Tauru tehsil nabbed for taking Rs 50K bribe

Our Correspondent

Gurugram: The Gurugram unit of the State Vigilance Bureau (SBV) on Wednesday arrested a patwari of Tauru tehsil for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in lieu of change of name in a will. The arrested has been identified as Shamshuddin. The complaint filed by Mukesh Bansal said he had filed an application for change of name in his will, for which Shamshuddin was demanding Rs 50,000. An FIR was registered under the Anti-Corruption Act.