Patwari nabbed for taking bribe in Sonepat

Sonepat, September 30

A team of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) caught a patwari at the office of Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BPDO) office red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 for making the property ID of a land today.

The accused has been identified as Pawan, posted at the BDPO office in Kharkhoda.

Rohit, a resident of Garhi Sisana village, in his complaint said he had applied for the property ID for a land in his village.

Pawan demanded Rs 20,000 from him for making the ID. The deal was finalised for Rs 15,000.

Following his complaint, a Vigilance Bureau team laid a trap under the supervision of the Duty Magistrate-cum-District Forest Officer, Rajesh Vats, and caught him red-handed while taking the bribe.

A case has been registered against him under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

