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Home / Haryana / Patwari suspended for wrongly marking farmland uncultivable

Patwari suspended for wrongly marking farmland uncultivable

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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A patwari in Kurukshetra district has been suspended for marking farmers’ agricultural land as uncultivable on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal without conducting physical inspections, causing hardship to farmers and hampering the sale of their crops.

Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said the action was taken against Prince, patwari of the Jandheri area in Shahabad, following an inquiry ordered after a farmer raised the issue before Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana during his visit.

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The minister directed Shahabad SDM Shambhu Rathi to investigate the complaint. The inquiry found that the patwari had marked farmers’ registrations as ineligible by recording their land as non-cultivable without visiting the sites, the DC said.

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“The errors and negligence committed by the patwari on the portal were causing immense hardship to farmers and hindering the sale of their crops,” Meena said, adding that Prince had been suspended with immediate effect for failing to discharge his duties properly.

Meanwhile, the DC has directed all SDMs, Market Committee secretaries and the police to establish checkpoints along district borders to prevent the arrival of paddy from other states.

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He said priority must be given to local farmers during procurement.

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