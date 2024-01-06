Patwaris extend strike

Karnal, January 5
People are facing a lot of difficulties due to the ongoing strike of patwaris, who have been demanding fulfillment of their long-pending demands such as implementation of pay scale from 2016 and filling vacant posts, today extended their protest for three more days from Monday.
The strike outside the mini secretariat has affected revenue services and land-related matters in the district. It has reduced registration of sale and purchase of land by 30-40%, an official of the Revenue Department said. Padam Kumar, district president of Patwar and Kanungo Association, said it had announced that the strike would be extended for three more days from Monday.
