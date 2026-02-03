DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Patwaris, kanungos’ 3-day strike in Karnal district disrupts public services

Patwaris, kanungos’ 3-day strike in Karnal district disrupts public services

Routine work related to land records remained affected

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:00 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The office of the patwari wears a deserted look as a resident returns without getting his work done in Karnal on Monday. Photo: Varun Gulati
Advertisement

Patwaris and kanungos across the district went on a three-day strike, causing inconvenience to the general public and forcing them to return empty-handed from revenue offices, including patwar bhawans. Routine work related to land records, mutations and other revenue services remained affected on the first day of the strike on Monday.

Advertisement

On the call of The Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association, Haryana, patwaris and kanungos went on strike till February 4 in protest against the suspension of six patwaris on the order of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in connection with the verification of crop damage on the e-Kshatipurti portal. They staged a dharna outside the Mini- Secretariat. Earlier, patwaris and kanungos observed a one day strike on Friday also.

Advertisement

The employees alleged that the action taken against their colleagues was unjust and demanded its immediate revocation. They also threatened to go on indefinite strike if their demand was not fulfilled.

Advertisement

“We were forced to take this step of a three-day strike by the government. We will have no option but to go on indefinite strike if our demands are not met,” said Kashmir Singh, president of the Karnal Patwari and Kanungo Association.

He said these six patwaris were suspended on the orders of the CM after it was found that the same photographs had been uploaded multiple times against different khasra numbers during crop damage verification. He claimed that this practice was not limited to a few cases but was followed at various administrative levels across the state due to practical difficulties.

Advertisement

Physically visiting each khasra number and uploading separate photographs for every field was not feasible in many cases, especially during large-scale crop damage assessments in flood-affected areas, he added.

Due to the strike, a large number of applicants could not get their work done, leading to resentment among the public. Meanwhile, some farmers reached the dharna site to get their pending work done, carrying their applications and documents.

“I came to patwar bhawan to get my work done. The office was closed, forcing me to return empty handed. We request the government to intervene immediately and ensure that essential services are restored,” said Aman, a resident.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts