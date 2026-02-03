Patwaris, kanungos’ 3-day strike in Karnal district disrupts public services

Patwaris and kanungos across the district went on a three-day strike, causing inconvenience to the general public and forcing them to return empty-handed from revenue offices, including patwar bhawans. Routine work related to land records, mutations and other revenue services remained affected on the first day of the strike on Monday.

On the call of The Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association, Haryana, patwaris and kanungos went on strike till February 4 in protest against the suspension of six patwaris on the order of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in connection with the verification of crop damage on the e-Kshatipurti portal. They staged a dharna outside the Mini- Secretariat. Earlier, patwaris and kanungos observed a one day strike on Friday also.

The employees alleged that the action taken against their colleagues was unjust and demanded its immediate revocation. They also threatened to go on indefinite strike if their demand was not fulfilled.

“We were forced to take this step of a three-day strike by the government. We will have no option but to go on indefinite strike if our demands are not met,” said Kashmir Singh, president of the Karnal Patwari and Kanungo Association.

He said these six patwaris were suspended on the orders of the CM after it was found that the same photographs had been uploaded multiple times against different khasra numbers during crop damage verification. He claimed that this practice was not limited to a few cases but was followed at various administrative levels across the state due to practical difficulties.

Physically visiting each khasra number and uploading separate photographs for every field was not feasible in many cases, especially during large-scale crop damage assessments in flood-affected areas, he added.

Due to the strike, a large number of applicants could not get their work done, leading to resentment among the public. Meanwhile, some farmers reached the dharna site to get their pending work done, carrying their applications and documents.

“I came to patwar bhawan to get my work done. The office was closed, forcing me to return empty handed. We request the government to intervene immediately and ensure that essential services are restored,” said Aman, a resident.