Patwaris, kanungos extend strike; 4,000 mutations pending in Karnal

Karnal, January 10

The Patwar and Kanungo Association Haryana has extended its strike for two more days in support of their demands, including a hike in pay scale and filling vacant posts in the revenue department.

They had launched a strike across the state on January 3 for three days, but when there was no resolution, they extended it till January 10. “We have extended our strike for two more days and all patwaris and kanungos will remain on strike,” said Padam Kumar, district president of the association.

He said they were demanding the implementation of a hike in pay scale of Rs 32,100 from January 2016, but the government was giving it to them from January 2023. “A notification has also been issued in this regard by the government, but now the hike in pay scale is not being given from January 2016,” he said, adding that they would continue the strike until their demands were fulfilled.

The strike has affected the revenue services and land-related matters in the district. According to sources, it has also reduced the registration of property sales and purchases. As per data, around 4,000 mutations of land are pending at different tehsils across the district. Besides, the issuance of various caste certificates, residence proof, verification of family IDs and other issues are pending, and people are moving from pillar to post to get their work done.

Residents said the “patwarkhanas” were locked and asked for alternative arrangements.

