Pave way for next-gen, Birender Singh to former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda on his birthday

“He is my younger brother, a friend and we have been party colleagues for a long time. I had earlier suggested him and will again advise him to make way for the gen-next leaders in the state. I myself quit electoral politics at the age of 75 when I was in the BJP. My son Brijendra Singh was given a ticket from Hisar,” he said.

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Singh, who is one-and-a-half years older than Hooda, added, “I believe that the Congress is regaining political ground in Haryana with the ongoing expansion of party organisation. It will renew hopes and end the dominance of a certain faction in the state unit.”

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Singh said the Congress had been without a proper organisation for nearly 12 years and faced electoral setbacks because of it. “Things would have been batter had organisation been in place earlier,” he said.

The Congress leader said the CJP protest had awakened the youth of the country. “Brijendra Singh’s Sadhbhav Yatra too is an effort to inject the fighting spirit and social harmony in the diverse sections of the society and in the youth in Haryana,” he said.

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The leader said he remained committed to strengthening the Congress. “I have the energy and the experience for it,” he said, referring to his experience as a two-time Haryana Congress president and minister.

Speaking of the BJP, Singh said the party had used certain social and political planks effectively but noted that its appeal had weakened. “The BJP just (mis)uses communities and leaders in Haryana,” he said, referring to himself, Kuldeep Bishnoi and Dushyant Chautala.

He also spoke about former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, his political bête noire, saying that the JJP won 10 seats in 2019 but made a big blunder by joining hands with the BJP.