Pawar: Will forge alliance with like-minded parties to defeat BJP

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 22

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday batted for unity of opposition parties to uproot the BJP from the power in 2024 elections. He said that like other states, the NCP will forge alliance with like-minded parties in Haryana’s Parliament and Assembly elections to defeat the ruling party.

“There is a need for unity of opposition parties keeping in view the present political situation in the country. The NCP contests elections in other states with alliance parties. Similarly, we will contest both Parliament and Assembly elections with alliance partners to form a government in Haryana,” said Pawar while addressing a state-level ‘Rashtrawadi Mahasammelan’ at the grain market here.

He asked NCP state president Virender Maratha to be ready to contest elections and the party would forge the alliance at the right time. “We will approach the alliance partners for an alliance in Haryana,” said Pawar.

He promised to fulfil all demands of the farmers after coming to power. “The BJP government had forced the farming community to protest at Delhi borders for a year. The demands of the farmers were genuine, but the government has not fulfilled the promise made to the farmers. The NCP will fulfil all the demands,” said Pawar.

He emphasised on fixing a service of 20 years for Agniveer jawans instead of four years. Pawar also criticised the Union Government over the issue of inflation, rising prices of LPG, petrol and diesel.