Pay Rs 400-cr enhancement fee in a month, Gurugram residents told

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 26

Around 150 property owners of Sector 110 in Gurugram were left shocked after the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) issued notices to them, seeking recovery of an ‘enhancement amount’ of Rs 409 crore.

The residents have been asked to pay Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1 crore, depending upon the size of their plots, within 30 days or face penalties in the form of interest on the recovery amount.

The sector has plots of sizes ranging from 2 marla (544 sq ft), 4 marla (1,089 sq ft), 6 marla (1,633 sq ft) and 10 marla (2,722 sq ft) to 1 kanal (5,445 sq ft). Most of the plots here are of 4 marla and 6 marla.

The recovery notices according to the HSVP were issued following an order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court last month, directing the authority to pay enhanced compensation to landowners whose properties it acquired across the state.

Over a decade ago, the HSVP acquired 36.5 acres of land for development of Sector 110-A via land pooling, in which farmers whose land was acquired were given plots in the same sector. Over 150 people from Palam Vihar too had got compensatory plots here after their houses were demolished in New Palam Vihar by HSVP for the construction of Dwarka Expressway in 2015. These families were allotted alternative plots in accordance with the size of their plots.

The residents have moved approached the state government, seeking dismissal of the notices, threatening to move to court.

“There is no logic behind the demand for enhanced compensation. The farmers whose land was acquired do have plots here. The authorities first displaced us by demolishing our homes. Then after getting alternative plots, people took loans for the construction of new houses and are still struggling to repay them. The HSVP’s enhancement notice has come as a shock to us. How will we pay Rs 400 crore in a month? We have taken up the matter with the authorities concerned,” said Sumer Singh, president of Sector 110-A RWA.

No logic behind demand There is no logic behind the demand for enhanced compensation. The authorities first displaced us by demolishing our homes. Then after getting alternative plots, people took loans for the construction of new houses. They are still struggling to repay them. The HSVP’s enhancement notice has come as a shock to us. How will we pay Rs 400 crore in a month? — Sumer Singh, rwa president, sector 110-a

#Gurugram