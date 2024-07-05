Pay Rs 6.4-crore dues for infra boost to MC, Minister tells Omaxe

Rohtak, July 4
Finance Minister JP Dalal has directed the management of Omaxe City to pay the outstanding amount of about Rs 6.40 crore for the development of infrastructure to the Rohtak Municipal Corporation (MC), failing which strict action will be taken against it.
The minister asked the Omaxe City management not to charge maintenance fee from residents as the township was in the process of being taken over by the MC.
Dalal was chairing the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committee here today. Eleven complaints were taken up at the meeting, of which 10 were settled on the spot. Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg and Zila Parishad chairperson Manju Hooda were present. Talking to reporters after the meeting, the minister said the government wanted to ensure that the benefits of its welfare schemes and services reaches the beneficiaries at their doorstep. “The state government is working towards establishing an ideal online system like developed countries under which the citizens can get the benefits of schemes and services while sitting at home,” he stated. He said that the state government would take a decision on getting the errors in the property IDs corrected.
