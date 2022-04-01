Pay farmers within 72 hrs, says Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Dushyant Chautala in a virtual meeting on Thursday directed state officials to ensure delivery of payment to farmers within 72 hours of crop procurement.

The Deputy CM said payment of rabi crops such as wheat, gram and barley should be transferred to the farmers’ bank account within 72 hours of procurement — starting from April 1.

Chautala, who holds the portfolio of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, presided over a video review meeting regarding the arrangements being made in the state’s grain mandis for the procurement of rabi crops. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, District Food and Supplies Controllers and other senior officers of all the districts of the state.

#dushyant chautala