'Pay Rs 2 crore in two days': VHP leader in Hisar alleges threat from Rohit Godara gang aide

The district president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Surender Jangra, has allegedly received an extortion threat demanding Rs 2 crore.

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The caller claimed to be a member of the Rohit Godara gang and allegedly threatened Jangra to pay the amount within two days or face serious consequences.

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Jangra is also a real estate businessman and director of the ‘Connaught Place’ real estate project near Sector 25 along the Delhi Bypass in Hisar.

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According to his complaint, he received a missed call on his mobile phone at around 6.20 pm. Two minutes later, the caller allegedly sent a threatening voice note from the same number, which was reportedly traced to Portugal.

In the 25-second audio message, the caller identified himself as "Gilli Rana" and claimed to be an aide of the Rohit Godara gang.

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Jangra then approached the HTM police station in Hisar and submitted a written complaint, seeking criminal action against the accused and security for himself and his family.

Police officials at HTM police station confirmed that they had received the complaint and have initiated an investigation into the matter.