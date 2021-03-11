PDS beneficiaries can't be forced to buy Tricolour: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has clarified that no one can force ration card holders to buy the Tricolour with rations. The statement came following complaints that a Karnal ration depot holder was doing so.

No service denial No person will be denied any service even if he does not wish to buy the National Flag. Under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, people can voluntarily buy the flag. — Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister

“No person will be denied any service even if he does not wish to buy the National Flag. Under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, people can voluntarily buy the National Flag,” the CM said.

He directed the officers concerned to spread awareness about the campaign. If any organisation intends to help the state government in the campaign, it can contact the Deputy Commissioner of the district.

Meanwhile, the District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) has already initiated action against Hemda village ration depot holder Dinesh Kumar, who was found forcing the ration card holders to mandatorily buy the Tricolour to get rations. The monthly supply of rations to the depot has been suspended. The state government has given clear instructions that the availability of the Tricolour at the PDS centres was for the convenience of people so that they don’t have to travel far to buy flags. “No one can be compelled to buy the flag,” he said.

The Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs on Thursday issued directions that if any ration depot holder was found forcing beneficiaries to buy the National Flag, strict action be taken against him. If any negligence was found in such cases, officers/employees concerned would also face action.