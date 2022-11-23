Peaceful polling in Hisar, Fatehabad

Tribune News Service

Hisar/Fatehabad, November 22

Polling went off peacefully for the zila parishad and block samiti elections in Hisar and Fatehabad districts today.

Fatehabad recorded around 77.4 per cent voter turnout, while Hisar recorded around 71.6 per cent polling in the final phase of the PRI elections. The polling was held for electing 30 members of the zila parishad and 222 members of the block samiti in Hisar district.

The counting of votes will take place on November 27.

The polling for electing sarpanches and panches will take place on November 25.

The polling remained halted for nearly 30 minutes at Sainipura village due to a technical snag in an electronic voting machine (EVM). The polling was also delayed due to a similar problem at booth number 81 of Ugalan village in Narnaund block.

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh and SP Lokender Singh visited the polling stations in some villages to ensure free and fair polling.

In Fatehabad district, polling went off peacefully, except a minor dispute at a booth in Birdhana village.