Pearl Choudhary is new president of Haryana Mahila Congress

Haryana Congress has appointed Gurugram-based Congress leader Pearl Choudhary as the state president of the Mahila Congress.

The appointment orders were issued by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday evening. Previously, Sudha Bhardwaj was the state president of Mahila Congress.

Choudhary contested the 2024 assembly elections from Pataudi on a Congress ticket. However, she lost the election to BJP candidate Bimla Choudhary.

Choudhary's father, late Bhupinder Choudhary, became the Congress MLA from Pataudi in 2005. On her appointment, Choudhary said she will work as the voice of the women of the state and strengthen the party.