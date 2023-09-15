Peddler held with Rs 30L heroin

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 14

The Nuh police have arrested a drug peddler and seized 172.3 gm heroin worth over Rs 30 lakh. An FIR was registered against him at Sadar, Tauru police station. The peddler has been identified as Aleem alias Babbu, a resident of Bawla village in Tauru block of Nuh district.

The CIA Tauru team got information about the drug peddler standing outside the gate of government college and selling drugs. When the police team reached the spot, he tried to flee but the police managed to arrest him.

“The value of seized heroin in the international market is over Rs 30 lakh. We are interrogating the accused to unearth the entire network,” said Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of the Nuh police.

