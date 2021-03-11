Peddler held with 505-gm heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Fatehabad

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

In a major catch, the Haryana Police have arrested a drug supplier with 505 gm of heroin in the Bhuna area of Fatehabad district. Sharing the information here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that arrested accused identified as Mohan Lal was a resident of Ding Mandi and presently living at the auto market in Bhuna.

A preliminary probe revealed that the accused brought the consignment from a Nigerian in Delhi to supply in the local areas of the district. The estimated value of the seized drug was over Rs 50 lakh.

A team of the anti-narcotic cell during patrolling received a tip-off that the accused, who lived in a rented house at the auto market, had come from Delhi with a huge quantity of heroin. On this, the police started keeping a vigil near his house. Meanwhile, when Mohan Lal came on a motorcycle, the police team overpowered him. When searched, 505 gm of heroin was recovered from him. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act against the accused and further investigation was underway.