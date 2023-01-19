Peddlers held with 43-kg marijuana

Gurugram, January 18
The Nuh police nabbed two drug peddlers and recovered over 43 kg marijuana from their possession. Both the accused were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody.
According to the police, a team led by Sub-Inspector Israil Khan nabbed the duo near Nalhar village on Tuesday night. The accused were identified as Khalil of Govind Garh in Alwar of Rajasthan and Nasim of Katpuri village in Nuh.
“We have recovered 43 kg marijuana from their possession. Both were produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody,” said the Sub-Inspector.
