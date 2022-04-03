Peddler’s properties worth Rs2.68 cr frozen

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 2

The Karnal police have frozen movable and immovable properties worth Rs 2.68 crore of a peddler for allegedly earning those from drug trade.

The properties of Balwan Singh of Shamgarh village, Karnal, were frozen by a team led by the SHO of Taraori, Inspector Manoj Kumar. Now, the accused can’t sell, transfer or gift these properties.

Karnal Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said, “The action was taken under Section 68F of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). We will write to the executive authority of the NDPS and the Ministry of Finance for further action.”

Earlier in February, the police had frozen the properties worth Rs 5.08 crore of two other drug peddlers in the district.

The SP said Balwan Singh was in the drug trade since 2005 when 3.800kg “chura post” (drug made from poppy husk) was recovered from him. Then in 2015, the police had recovered 9.200kg “chura post” for which he was sentenced for three years jail and a penalty of Rs 1,000.

Again in 2017, 60.5kg “chura post” was recovered from him and in 2019 he was arrested with the contraband. The trial of some of the cases is underway in the courts. Currently, the accused was out on bail, the SP said. —