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Home / Haryana / Pehowa farmers stage protest over procurement issues

Pehowa farmers stage protest over procurement issues

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 02:24 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Farmers protest in Pehowa on Saturday.
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Unhappy with the inconvenience faced during the paddy procurement season, a group of farmers under the banner of the BKU (Pehowa) held a demonstration in Pehowa on Friday.

The protest was organised in response to a call given by the Haryana Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha and the Haryana Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. The farmers gathered at the Pehowa Kisan Rest House and then marched towards the grain market. They raised slogans against the government and burnt effigies of the Chief Minister and the Agriculture Minister.

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BKU (Pehowa) spokesman Prince Waraich said, “The paddy procurement system in Haryana has completely collapsed. Farmers are being exploited and forced to sell their produce below the MSP. Illegal cuts of Rs 250 to Rs 350 per quintal are being imposed. A nexus between rice millers, commission agents and officials concerned is effectively plundering farmers’ hard-earned income, while the government remains a silent spectator.”

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The farmers demanded that the alleged illegal deductions on paddy be stopped immediately, the 29-quintal-per-acre cap in Kurukshetra district be removed, and the government ensure procurement of farmers’ entire produce. They also demanded an impartial investigation into the alleged collusion between rice millers, commission agents and officials.

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