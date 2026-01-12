Pehowa SDM inspects cleanliness drive at Saraswati Tirtha for upcoming Mahotsav

Pehowa Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Anil Kumar on Sunday inspected the cleanliness drive launched at Saraswati Tirtha and directed the officials to complete the work within the stipulated time frame.

A special cleanliness drive has been launched at the Tirtha for the upcoming International Saraswati Mahotsav-2026. The Mahotsav will be celebrated in Pehowa from January 19-25 by the district administration and the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board.

The SDM said all preparations were underway for the Mahotsav and efforts were being made to organise the Mahotsav smoothly and successfully with the cooperation of the citizens of Pehowa, as well as various social and religious organisations. A special cleanliness drive has been launched at the Saraswati Tirtha for the Mahotsav.

After inspecting the ongoing cleanliness drive, Anil Kumar said necessary instructions had been given to the officials regarding the preparations for the Mahotsav during the inspection. The Saraswati Tirtha is an ancient pilgrimage site and devotees from various states reach here to pay obeisance. This pilgrimage site is a centre of faith and holds immense importance for the people. Sincere efforts are being made to properly clean the Tirtha with the cooperation of the Pehowa Municipal Committee and the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board.

The officials have been told to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated time frame. Not only at the Tirtha, but a special drive will be organised to completely clean the city area in view of the Mahotsav, he added.