Pending Ayushman Dues: Karnal hospitals to turn away patients from today

Karnal, March 15

Joining hands with the state unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Karnal unit of the association has also said that it would stop providing services to Ayushman card holders at all empanelled hospitals from March 16.

Karnal IMA handed over a memorandum to Karnal DC Uttam Singh today, urging him to raise the issue with the government, so that their issues could be resolved.

They also handed over a memorandum to Civil Surgeon Dr Krishan Kumar and nodal officer of the programme, Dr Saroj, Deputy Civil Surgeon. The Deputy Commissioner also assured them to discuss the matter with the higher authorities.

Karnal IMA chief Naveen Gupta said a cumulative amount of Rs 500 crore was pending with the government for clearing across the state, of which Karnal contributed for Rs 40 crore.

“The IMA state unit as well as district bodies across the state have been raising the issue at different platforms, including with the Health Minister, ACS Health, CEO, Ayushman Bharat scheme and others, for the past six months. However, there has been no relief so far,” Gupta said. He added that responding to a call given by the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, the association’s Karnal unit had also decided to stop attending to patients having Ayushman cards until the dues were cleared by the government.

The Karnal IMA chief said deduction in final bills, delayed payments and non-implementation of updated packages were resulting in harassment for doctors and staff members at different hospitals.

Rajat Mimani, coordinator, Ayushman scheme, Karnal, and former secretary, Karnal Indian Medical Association, said the inclusion of Chirayu extension had been done without consulting doctors of the area.

“We have been forced to take this extreme step as the government is paying any heed to our issues,” said Sanjay Khanna, former Karnal Indian Medical Association chief.

