Pension face-off: Govt pushes UPS, staff demand OPS

The BJP government’s plan to roll out the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) from August 1 has sparked fresh controversy, with employee unions and Opposition leaders united in demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

While the government is projecting the UPS as a major welfare initiative set to benefit over two lakh employees, critics argue it’s an attempt to suppress the long-standing demand for OPS.

The scheme offers employees — both current and future — the option to choose between the new UPS and the existing National Pension System (NPS). But once opted into UPS, the choice is final.

“The Sarv Karamchari Sangh (SKS) has given a call for strike on July 9 to oppose the government’s move on pension. We want nothing less than OPS,” said Dharamvir Phogat, state chief of SKS.

“Meetings are being held across the state to mobilise support. We’ve appealed to other groups, including the Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti, to join us.”

Under UPS, an employee who serves for 25 years would get 50% of their average basic pay from the last 12 months before retirement. Those completing 10 or more years will receive a minimum of Rs 10,000 per month, and in case of death, the family will get 60% of the last drawn pension. But employee unions remain unconvinced.

“This is just a payout scheme, not social security,” said Vijender Dhariwal, state president of the Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti.

“The government is playing with the future of employees. NPS has already failed, and now UPS is being forced upon us. We demand immediate restoration of OPS or we’ll observe August 1 as black day with protests across all districts.” Political parties, too, are siding with the employees.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda called UPS a “forcibly imposed payout plan.” “It’s essentially a one-time benefit tied to a lump sum deposit,” he said.

INLD leader Arjun Chautala said his party would fully back the employees' cause.

Subhash Lamba of the All India State Government Employees Federation offered a sharp analogy: “They’re telling us to choose between UPS and NPS. That’s like choosing between 20 years of imprisonment and a life-term. We want neither. Let us choose from UPS, NPS and OPS.”