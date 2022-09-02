Pension of elderly not restored: Bhupinder Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that despite repeated demands, the government had not restored the pension of the elderly.

He said on the pretext of family identity cards and income, the government had cut the pension of 5.14 lakh elderly and destitute people. These include 4,76,000 elderly and 38,000 destitute children.

Hooda claimed that all elders would be given pension on the basis of self-declared income as before, not on the family identity card if his party came to power.

