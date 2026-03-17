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Home / Haryana / Pensions to be credited on 10th of every month

Pensions to be credited on 10th of every month

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:08 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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The government has decided to streamline the disbursement of pensions, subsidies and other financial assistance under various welfare schemes by transferring the funds directly into beneficiaries’ accounts on the 10th of every month through the Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) system.

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According to an official communication by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors and chief administrators of boards and corporations, divisional commissioners and DCs have been directed to ensure compliance with the instructions.

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The order states that all subsidies, pensions and financial assistance provided under various government schemes, including those implemented by boards and corporations, will now be credited to the accounts of eligible beneficiaries on a fixed monthly date. The initiative aims to ensure transparency and timely delivery of welfare benefits.

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The government will organise a function on the 10th of every month at Haryana Niwas, where the release of funds will be carried out by the competent authority through a single command or “press of a button”.

Departments concerned have been instructed to ensure timely submission of data and completion of necessary formalities.

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