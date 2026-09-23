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Home / Haryana / People fed up with BJP; Cong ready for poll fight: Hooda

People fed up with BJP; Cong ready for poll fight: Hooda

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:49 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda File Photo
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Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said people were “completely disappointed” with the BJP and asserted that the Congress had launched a decisive battle against the ruling party.

Addressing party workers and leaders at the Panipat Urban Block Congress conference, Hooda said the party had finally established an organisational structure after a long gap and was now holding block-level workers’ conferences across Haryana to strengthen it.

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“We must move forward and turn the disappointment of past defeats into a celebration of victory,” he said, urging workers to begin the struggle against the government immediately. Hooda alleged that the BJP had won the 2024 Assembly elections through rigging, claiming that voting figures continued to rise even after polling had ended and EVMs had been sealed. He questioned why the Election Commission had not explained the increase in voting figures.

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“Our next battle is not merely against the BJP, but also against such electoral malpractice,” he said.

Hooda said Panipat had a special place in Haryana and national politics and urged workers to work for a Congress victory in the region.

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Bhupinder Singh Hooda also accused the BJP government of failing on crime, corruption and drug abuse, claiming Haryana had become the country’s most unsafe state.

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