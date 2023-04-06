People normally insensitive even when crime committed in their presence: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 5

Bringing to fore, the indifference amidst the general public to come forward and depose as witnesses in criminal cases, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that people are normally insensitive even when a crime is committed in their presence.

Justice NS Shekhawat, at the same time, ruled that a prosecution case could not be thrown out or doubted merely because independent witnesses to the occurrence were not joined in the investigation or examined during the trial.

Justice Shekhawat also described this kind of apathy in the general public as “unfortunate indeed”, while making it further clear that it was all over the place, “whether in village life, towns or cities”.

The assertion came as the Bench upheld the conviction and 10-year sentence awarded some two decades ago by Fatehabad Additional Sessions Judge to an accused in a case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Nearly two decades of wait may sound atypical, but is not exceptional. A regular second appeal filed in 1978, followed by many more are still pending. In all, 4,40,387 cases are pending, including 1,65,955 criminal matters.

One of the arguments before the Bench was that the contraband was allegedly seized during daytime and from a village. But independent witness was not associated by the investigating officer. A perusal of his testimony revealed that efforts were not even made to join an independent witness.

The State counsel’s stand, meanwhile, was that the recovery was made by the police officials in the presence of a magistrate, who was an independent person. Still further, the law was well-settled that the accused could not be granted the benefit for the non-joining of an independent witness or his non-examination.

Justice Shekhawat asserted that the Bench found that the arguments made by the counsel for the appellant did not carry wait. It was a matter of common knowledge that independent persons were always reluctant to be a witness or to assist the investigation and the reasons were not far to seek.

“The people try to keep themselves away from the courts, unless it is inevitable…. One cannot ignore this handicap, with which the investigating agency has to discharge its duties. Consequently, the courts should not doubt the prosecution case for want of independent witnesses and the testimonies of the official witnesses can always be treated on a par with the private witnesses. However, as a rule of caution, such testimonies have to be scrutinised carefully and with circumspection,” Justice Shekhawat added while deciding the case in just about three hearings. Before parting with the order, Justice Shekhawat recorded his appreciation for advocate and amicus curiae JS Mehndiratta for rendering his “able assistance” to the court.