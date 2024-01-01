People will give befitting reply to ‘arrogant’ Haryana govt: Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 31

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda today said that the “arrogance” of the BJP-JJP government would be given a befitting treatment by the people of Haryana in the upcoming elections.

He was addressing a Jan Aakrosh rally at Ladwa grain market of Kurukshetra.

MP Deepender Hooda said, “Corruption, drug addiction, crime and unemployment are on the rise in Haryana. People of other states are getting jobs in Haryana while the youth of Haryana are forced to go abroad in search of jobs. People are selling their agricultural lands and houses to send their children to other countries through illegal routes and they are not even able to come back for years.”

“Our players are returning their awards to get justice. A woman coach is fighting for justice. It was the ‘Raj Dharma’ of the government to give justice and not support the accused but the government is arrogant and spoke nothing in support people seeking justice. Farmers, labourers, sarpanches, sanitation workers and other employees were cane-charged. The people of Haryana will teach a good lesson to the arrogant government,” he alleged.

Taking a dig at BJP-JJP coalition, Deepender said, “Before the elections, BJP gave the slogan of ‘75 Paar’ and JJP gave the slogan of ‘Yamuna Paar’, but after election, they became ‘paakey yaar’ (fast friends). The JJP has betrayed the people of Haryana. Corruption files were closed and a free hand was given to corrupt people. The BJP-JJP government formed on the alliance of selfishness has completely derailed Haryana from the track of development and made it a victim of corruption. The BJP and JJP failed to fulfil their promises.”

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party president Udai Bhan, were scheduled to address the rally but due to poor weather, they had to skip the event. Deepender informed the gathering that due to foggy conditions, the helicopter couldn’t land and it was taken back to Delhi.

Deepender highlighted the work done during the Hooda government’s regime and said that the Congress is working hard to put Haryana back on the path of development and growth. He urged the voters to support the Congress.

He promised a bypass for Ladwa, 300 units of free power, Rs 6,000 old-age pension, reopening of the closed government schools and revival of Dadupur-Nalvi canal project, if voted to power.

Ladwa MLA Mewa Singh, MLA Bishanlal Saini, senior leader Ashok Arora, Harmohinder Singh Chatha and several former MLAs addressed the gathering.

