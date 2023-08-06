Perennial waterlogging ruins agricultural land at Haryana CM’s village

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, August 5

Residents of Baniyani village in Rohtak district, the native village of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, have complained that nearly 100 acres of agricultural land in the village has been affected adversely due to perennial waterlogging.

“Our fields located along the Marodi road at Baniyani have been facing the problem of waterlogging for several years. The perennial waterlogging is ruining our land and loss of crops. The problem gets aggravated during the monsoon,” said Surender, one of the affected farmers.

Some other affected farmers, Amit, Vikas, Anand and Pravinder, pointed out that rainwater stagnates on their land as there is no provision to drain it out from the fields. They demanded that necessary arrangements be made for the disposal of rainwater from their fields to Drain Number 8 and lodged a complaint with the district authorities.

The matter was taken up at the monthly meeting of the District Grievances Committee organised at Rohtak on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who heard the farmers’ complaint while chairing the meeting, directed the officials concerned of the Irrigation Department to do the needful to resolve the issue.

As many as 16 complaints, in addition to three additional agendas, were taken up during the meeting. A majority of cases were disposed of on the spot while committees were constituted to look into the remaining matters and submit reports.

Dushyant decries cow vigilantism

Decrying cow vigilantism during a media interaction, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said, “It is easy to vitiate the social atmosphere in the name of a movement while it is tough to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood.”

He said the compensation for waterlogging and damage caused to crops would be released within this month.

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Rohtak