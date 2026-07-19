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Home / Haryana / Perfect score for Super-100 centre as all 62 students ace NEET exam

Perfect score for Super-100 centre as all 62 students ace NEET exam

Scheme launched in 2018 for aspirants from economically weaker sections

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Nitish Sharma
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:29 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena with the students who cleared the NEET examination.
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Celebrations erupted at the Haryana Super-100 Centre in Kurukshetra as all 62 students who appeared in the NEET-UG examination cleared the test.The Haryana Super 100 scheme was launched in 2018 through a collaboration between the Haryana Education Department and the Vikalp Foundation.
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Naman Kaushik of Charkhi Dadri was the top performer of the institute. He has secured the All-India Rank of 766 with a score of 663.

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Naman, whose father is a farmer, advised the students to stay focussed on their aim and not get distracted. “The initial days are tough, but once you start focusing on study, things become easy and you can achieve your goal,” he added.

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Of the 62 students, 39 were girls. Sana, whose father works as a daily wager in Gurugram, said “The experience at the Super-100 centre was very helpful. I will consult the teachers at the centre about securing admission at a good government medical college and then take the final decision.”

As per the institute, of 62 candidates, 27 are from the general category, 29 from the OBC and six from the SC category. Of them, 26 are expected to get admissions in the government medical colleges.

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Hisar was the top performing district with nine students, followed by seven from Rohtak, six each from Fatehabad and Gurugram and five each from Sonepat, Bhiwani and Faridabad.

Naveen Mishra, president of the Vikalp Foundation, said “The results were the outcome of the dedication and commitment shown by the students and the teachers.”

“The students at the Super-100 centre come from government schools in Haryana and belong to economically weaker sections and lower middle class. The private medical colleges charge Rs 1 to 2 crore for the MBBS courses. By securing seats in the government medical colleges, the children will save lakhs. They will not only fulfill their dreams, but also become the source of inspiration for more students at government schools”, Mishra said.

He said greater transparency in the NEET examination combined with good results would give a boost to the confidence of the candidates. “We are hopeful that more students will appear in the NEET examinations and secure seats in the government medical institutes in the coming years,” he added.

According to the information, following the success of the Super-100 institute, the government has decided to set up a computer lab at the institute and further expand the Super-100 programme.

Kurukshetra DC Vishram Kumar Meena, who reached the centre, said “Super-100 provides a good platform to the students who cannot afford private coaching due to lack of resources. The government has also decided to strengthen Mission Buniyaad, increasing the number of centres from 103 to 128 this year. All efforts are being made to provide all the facilities to the children at the centres.”

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