DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Perform or face transfer, Haryana enforcement bureau officials told

Perform or face transfer, Haryana enforcement bureau officials told

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:37 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo: iStock
Advertisement

A state-level meeting of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau was held at the auditorium of the ICAR–National Bureau of Genetic Resources (NBAGR).

Dr M Ravi Kiran, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, instructed all officials that negligence in implementing the objectives of the Bureau would not be tolerated.

Advertisement

He said controlling illegal mining, the sale of illicit liquor, unauthorised colonies, electricity theft, water theft, and the movement of heavy vehicles on roads was not merely a matter of legal accountability, but also essential to preventing losses to government revenue.

Advertisement

He said the primary responsibility of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau was to protect natural resources.

Reviewing investigation-related work district-wise from January 2026 to October 2026, he observed that Bhiwani district had performed well in controlling mining activities. He commended the Station House Officer (SHO) and the entire team of Bhiwani district and announced that they would be awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.

Advertisement

Instructing the heads of the remaining police stations, he said they must bring greater efficiency and transparency to their work or be prepared for transfers. He further stated that appointments of police station heads in 2027 would be made on the basis of performance reviews. Police personnel posted at police stations who demonstrated negligence in their duties would be removed from the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau.

The ADGP directed the SP of the Bureau that the points discussed during the meeting be circulated and the necessary action ensured. He stated that zone-wise inspections would be conducted across Haryana in the near future to establish the accountability of officials in the respective areas.

In the next phase, the campaign would continue with inspections of all police stations to improve the quality of investigative work. All investigating officers were instructed to make promptness, quality, transparency and honesty integral to their work culture.

Dr NH Mohan, Director of the institute, welcomed the ADGP and expressed pleasure that the bureau had selected the institute as the venue for the state-level meeting. He said that the institute also worked towards biodiversity conservation and, therefore, NBAGR would collaborate with the Enforcement Bureau in state-level campaigns in the future. Meanwhile, the ADGP planted a sapling on the premises of the institute.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts