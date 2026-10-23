Perform or face transfer, Haryana enforcement bureau officials told

A state-level meeting of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau was held at the auditorium of the ICAR–National Bureau of Genetic Resources (NBAGR).

Dr M Ravi Kiran, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, instructed all officials that negligence in implementing the objectives of the Bureau would not be tolerated.

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He said controlling illegal mining, the sale of illicit liquor, unauthorised colonies, electricity theft, water theft, and the movement of heavy vehicles on roads was not merely a matter of legal accountability, but also essential to preventing losses to government revenue.

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He said the primary responsibility of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau was to protect natural resources.

Reviewing investigation-related work district-wise from January 2026 to October 2026, he observed that Bhiwani district had performed well in controlling mining activities. He commended the Station House Officer (SHO) and the entire team of Bhiwani district and announced that they would be awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.

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Instructing the heads of the remaining police stations, he said they must bring greater efficiency and transparency to their work or be prepared for transfers. He further stated that appointments of police station heads in 2027 would be made on the basis of performance reviews. Police personnel posted at police stations who demonstrated negligence in their duties would be removed from the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau.

The ADGP directed the SP of the Bureau that the points discussed during the meeting be circulated and the necessary action ensured. He stated that zone-wise inspections would be conducted across Haryana in the near future to establish the accountability of officials in the respective areas.

In the next phase, the campaign would continue with inspections of all police stations to improve the quality of investigative work. All investigating officers were instructed to make promptness, quality, transparency and honesty integral to their work culture.

Dr NH Mohan, Director of the institute, welcomed the ADGP and expressed pleasure that the bureau had selected the institute as the venue for the state-level meeting. He said that the institute also worked towards biodiversity conservation and, therefore, NBAGR would collaborate with the Enforcement Bureau in state-level campaigns in the future. Meanwhile, the ADGP planted a sapling on the premises of the institute.