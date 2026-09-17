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Home / Haryana / ‘Perform or perish’: Haryana Congress gives district units 3-month deadline

‘Perform or perish’: Haryana Congress gives district units 3-month deadline

Sanjay Dutt says districts and blocks that failed to meet prescribed performance parameters could be pulled up in the second phase of the organisational development drive

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:58 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Haryana Congress leaders during a meeting in Gurugram on Thursday. Tribune Photo
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Non-performing Congress district units could face the axe, Haryana Congress affairs in-charge Sanjay Dutt warned at a monthly review meeting of all District Congress Committees (DCCs) held at the Tulip Club House in Sector 70, Badshahpur, Gurugram.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Rao Narender Singh.

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AICC secretary and co-in-charge Jitendra Baghel was also present at the meeting, organised by Gurugram Rural DCC president Vardhan Yadav.

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The message to district chiefs was blunt: three months to show results or answer for it. Dutt said districts and blocks that failed to meet prescribed performance parameters could be pulled up in the second phase of the organisational development drive—a phase that may also involve a review of the existing leadership.

The meeting took stock of organisational work across every district, from Mandal mapping and Block Congress Conferences to Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-related work, booth-level voter assistance centres and the extent to which DCCs had been raising local public issues.

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Dutt said performance-based reports had been sought from every district in line with guidelines issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. He added that units must stop treating organisational work as a paper exercise, emphasising that activity had to be visible on the ground, right down to the Mandal and booth levels.

He outlined what each district must now produce: a clear account of its organisational performance; updates on Mandal mapping, Block Congress Conferences, SIR work and booth centres; a list of local grievances with a plan to address them; and a time-bound, three-month action plan with measurable targets.

Filing reports was not enough, Dutt said, adding that district presidents needed to lead visibly and monitor progress themselves.

Rao Narender Singh described the exercise as more than a report card. The aim, he said, was to identify the organisation's weak spots and address them, rather than merely tally numbers. He added that he and Dutt were committed to reviews that were constructive but unsparing, as the prevailing circumstances called for results, not paperwork.

Every DCC, he said, must take a hard look at its position, set concrete three-month targets and be assessed on whether those targets were actually met on the ground. The organisation's fate, he said, rested on district leaders remaining visibly engaged with voters and pursuing local issues, rather than on how the reports appeared from Gurugram.

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