Pet dogs come under civic body watch, registration must in Karnal

Keeping a pet dog in Karnal city will now come with an important responsibility and that is getting it registered with the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) within one week. The MC has made registration mandatory for every pet dog kept within its limits, with the move aimed at improving public safety, cleanliness, responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

As per the authorities, the registration and proper control of pet dogs is being done under Section 311 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, which provides for the registration and regulation of dogs kept within municipal areas. The purpose behind this step is to create an organised record of pet dogs in the city, facilitate the effective handling of complaints related to them and help maintain safety and cleanliness at public places.

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The pet owners will also have to provide a rabies vaccination certificate while registering their dogs. Ensuring timely vaccination, as advised by a veterinary doctor, will remain the responsibility of the owner, said Saloni Sharma, MC Commissioner.

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During the registration, details, including the dog’s name, breed, sex, age/date of birth, colour, identification marks, place where it is kept and vaccination information will have to be furnished, she added.

MC Commissioner Sharma urged all pet owners to complete the registration process through the Saral Haryana portal, otherwise action would be taken against the owners as per the Act.

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“Dogs must be kept under proper control while being taken to public places. The owners cannot allow their pets to roam freely in a manner that causes fear, inconvenience or danger to other people,” she said, adding that if a pet dog defecates in a public place, its owner must immediately clean up the waste. The person taking the dog out should carry suitable cleaning material or a waste bag to prevent public spaces from becoming dirty.

“We have started a door-to-door survey to identify pet dogs in the city. After the one-week deadline, we will check the registration status and take action against the owners whose dogs are found to be unregistered,” Saloni said.

She also cautioned the owners against providing false or misleading information. Such cases may invite action under the rules, while the MC officials will retain the power to cancel a registration where applicable. Renewing the registration within the prescribed period will also be the responsibility of the owner, she added.

The corporation plans to work with the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), ward councillors and animal welfare organisations to spread awareness about the registration. “The pet dog registration is not merely a legal compliance; it is an important step towards responsible pet ownership, public cleanliness and citizen safety,” Sharma said.