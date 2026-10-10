Petrol pumps in Yamunanagar urge customers to limit UPI payments to Rs 2,000

Petrol pump operators in Yamunanagar district have begun displaying banners urging customers to limit payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to Rs 2,000, citing the additional financial burden of a 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR) on larger transactions.

According to the Petroleum Dealers Association, several petrol pumps have already put up the banners, while operators at other locations are preparing to follow suit. Employees have also been instructed to inform customers about the proposed payment arrangement.

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Sachin Gurjar, president of the District Petroleum Dealers Association, said the district had 218 petrol pumps, where a large number of customers routinely used UPI to pay for fuel.

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“Customers can make UPI payments of up to Rs 2,000. Those making payments exceeding this amount will be requested to pay the remaining sum in cash,” Gurjar said.

He claimed that the 0.4% MDR on transactions above Rs 2,000 would add to the financial burden on petrol pump operators, whose operating costs had risen over the years.

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“The commission earned by petrol pump dealers has increased by only about 20 to 25 paise on one occasion in recent years, whereas expenditure on employees’ salaries, electricity bills, machinery maintenance and other administrative requirements has continued to rise,” he said.

The operators said the proposed arrangement could pose difficulties for pumps catering to commercial vehicles such as trucks and tippers. These vehicles often require large quantities of diesel, resulting in substantial payments in a single transaction.

They also expressed concern that drivers might have to carry large amounts of cash, increasing inconvenience and potential security risks.

Association office-bearers said some customers continued to make UPI payments despite being informed about the issue, leaving employees with little option but to accept them. The association has appealed to customers to make digital payments of up to Rs 2,000 and pay any remaining amount in cash. It said the move was aimed at easing the financial pressure on petrol pump operators and was not intended to discourage digital transactions altogether.