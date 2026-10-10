DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Petrol pumps in Yamunanagar urge customers to limit UPI payments to Rs 2,000

Petrol pumps in Yamunanagar urge customers to limit UPI payments to Rs 2,000

Operators cite rising costs, addl charges on large transactions

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation purpose only.
Advertisement

Petrol pump operators in Yamunanagar district have begun displaying banners urging customers to limit payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to Rs 2,000, citing the additional financial burden of a 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR) on larger transactions.

According to the Petroleum Dealers Association, several petrol pumps have already put up the banners, while operators at other locations are preparing to follow suit. Employees have also been instructed to inform customers about the proposed payment arrangement.

Advertisement

Sachin Gurjar, president of the District Petroleum Dealers Association, said the district had 218 petrol pumps, where a large number of customers routinely used UPI to pay for fuel.

Advertisement

“Customers can make UPI payments of up to Rs 2,000. Those making payments exceeding this amount will be requested to pay the remaining sum in cash,” Gurjar said.

He claimed that the 0.4% MDR on transactions above Rs 2,000 would add to the financial burden on petrol pump operators, whose operating costs had risen over the years.

Advertisement

“The commission earned by petrol pump dealers has increased by only about 20 to 25 paise on one occasion in recent years, whereas expenditure on employees’ salaries, electricity bills, machinery maintenance and other administrative requirements has continued to rise,” he said.

The operators said the proposed arrangement could pose difficulties for pumps catering to commercial vehicles such as trucks and tippers. These vehicles often require large quantities of diesel, resulting in substantial payments in a single transaction.

They also expressed concern that drivers might have to carry large amounts of cash, increasing inconvenience and potential security risks.

Association office-bearers said some customers continued to make UPI payments despite being informed about the issue, leaving employees with little option but to accept them. The association has appealed to customers to make digital payments of up to Rs 2,000 and pay any remaining amount in cash. It said the move was aimed at easing the financial pressure on petrol pump operators and was not intended to discourage digital transactions altogether.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts