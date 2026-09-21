PGIMS bars project staff from switching assignments midway

Staff hired for research work being undertaken by various departments of PGIMS Rohtak will now not be allowed to switch to another project within the institute before completing their existing assignment.

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Taking serious note of instances of project staff switching to other projects midway through their assignments, the PGIMS authorities have made it mandatory for every candidate to submit a formal undertaking along with the application form, confirming at the time of interview that he or she is not currently working under any other project or scheme within the institute.

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The authorities have also directed all Heads of Departments (HODs), Principal Investigators (PIs) and project incharges to ensure that no candidate actively engaged in an ongoing project at PGIMS is considered for appointment to another project unless the candidate has formally completed the existing assignment.

The directive follows the authorities’ observation that several project staff and applicants working on a contractual basis under one project or scheme subsequently leave their assignments to join other projects within the institute. According to an office order issued recently by PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal, such a practice affects the continuity, progress and timely completion of ongoing research work.

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The order has been circulated among all HODs, the Senior Professor Incharge of the Research and Development Cell, all Principal Investigators and project incharges of ongoing projects, the Financial Adviser and the office of the Medical Superintendent. They have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the instructions with immediate effect.

Confirming the directions, Dr Singhal told ‘The Tribune’ that the move was aimed at preventing disruptions caused by the inter-project movement of contractual research staff and ensuring continuity in research work being undertaken at the institute.

“Shifting of employees causes wastage of time and can bring project activities to a halt. It also forces the authorities to initiate the recruitment process again to engage contractual staff for the same purpose,” he added.

“Departments at PGIMS receive various projects from the Central and state government, ICMR and other agencies. These projects generally have a duration of one to three years. The department concerned has to hire staff to complete the project within the stipulated time, and the recruited staff are often required to undergo specialised training before proceeding to the next phase of the project,” Dr Singhal said.

“The new direction will prevent not only disruption of projects midway but also the loss of valuable time caused by the sudden shifting of staff,” he added.