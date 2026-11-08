PGIMS bolsters emergency unit for Diwali, keeps docs on standby

Haryana’s premier the PGIMS, Rohtak, has stepped up its emergency preparedness to ensure that patients do not face any difficulties in receiving medical care during the Diwali festival.

The strength of doctors at the Trauma Centre has been doubled. The Surgery Department has been instructed to ensure immediate communication in the event of a mass casualty incident, with all doctors directed to remain on standby, said Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, Rohtak.

“In addition, the number of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) deployed during the night shift has been increased from one to two. Separate beds have also been reserved at the Trauma Centre for patients suffering burn injuries caused by firecrackers. The number of doctors from the Medicine and Chest and Respiratory Medicine Departments has also been doubled to handle any emergency during the festival,” said Dr Aggarwal.

The VC further maintained that the state government and the PGIMS administration shared a common objective of ensuring that anyone requiring medical assistance during the festive celebrations received prompt and quality treatment without delay. The doctors and other staff members were extending their full cooperation to achieve this goal, he added.

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Meanwhile, PGIMS Director Dr Madan Gopal Vashist and Medical Superintendent Dr Sudhir Atri conducted a surprise inspection of the Emergency Department and Trauma Centre on Saturday to review the arrangements. During the visit, Dr Vashist interacted with the doctors, nursing staff and pharmacists and assessed the special preparations made for Diwali night.

“The officer in charge of the Department of Medical Services has been directed to ensure that there are no shortcomings in the treatment of patients arriving at the Emergency Department during Diwali. Instructions have also been issued for the immediate procurement of all essential emergency medicines so that no patient faces a shortage of medication when required,” said Dr Vashist. Dr Atri said considering the possibility of eye injuries and burns caused by the firecrackers, the duty strength of the Ophthalmology Department had also been doubled. A list of doctors from the Burns and Plastic Surgery Department had been circulated among the medical teams to ensure their immediate availability whenever required. Dr Vipul, Dr Hemant Mor, Dr Pankaj Chhikara, Dr Rohit, Dr Mahesh Mahla, along with other doctors and staff of the Emergency Department and Trauma Centre, were also present during the inspection.