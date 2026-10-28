PGIMS doctor honoured at national meet

Highlighting the role of research and innovation in advancing healthcare, Dr Falguni Sharma, a senior resident in the Department of Pharmacology at PGIMS won second prize for her poster presentation at the national conference of the Multi-disciplinary Research Unit (MRU), held in Rohtak recently.

Her presentation emphasised the importance of connecting student research, emerging medical technologies and public health to make healthcare more accessible, affordable and effective.

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She identified the development of new medicines and vaccines, improved drug formulations, advanced treatment methods and evidence-based medicine as key areas where young researchers can make significant contributions. By addressing real-world patient needs, student research can support early disease detection, better treatment outcomes and improved quality of life.

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Dr Sharma also underlined the importance of research into treatments for serious illnesses, including cancer and infectious diseases.