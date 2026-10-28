DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / PGIMS doctor honoured at national meet

PGIMS doctor honoured at national meet

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:12 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Falguni Sharma being awarded second prize at national conference in Rohtak.
Advertisement

Highlighting the role of research and innovation in advancing healthcare, Dr Falguni Sharma, a senior resident in the Department of Pharmacology at PGIMS won second prize for her poster presentation at the national conference of the Multi-disciplinary Research Unit (MRU), held in Rohtak recently.

Her presentation emphasised the importance of connecting student research, emerging medical technologies and public health to make healthcare more accessible, affordable and effective.

Advertisement

She identified the development of new medicines and vaccines, improved drug formulations, advanced treatment methods and evidence-based medicine as key areas where young researchers can make significant contributions. By addressing real-world patient needs, student research can support early disease detection, better treatment outcomes and improved quality of life.

Advertisement

Dr Sharma also underlined the importance of research into treatments for serious illnesses, including cancer and infectious diseases.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts