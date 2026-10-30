PGIMS doctor honoured for research on rare chest infection

A research by Dr Granthika Sharma, a senior resident in the Department of Respiratory Medicine at the PGIMS, Rohtak, has received national recognition for highlighting a rare condition that causes brown-coloured pus to accumulate in the chest.

The research highlights the importance of not mistaking symptoms such as fever, chest pain and brown-coloured sputum for tuberculosis alone, as they may indicate a rare manifestation of thoracic amoebiasis. Timely diagnosis can help patients recover completely without major surgery.

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Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, congratulated Dr Granthika on the achievement, describing the research as significant for medical science and public awareness.

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“Amoebiasis originating in the intestine can sometimes spread to the chest, causing pus to accumulate in the pleural cavity, a condition known as empyema. According to the research, such cases are extremely rare, reportedly occurring in approximately one in 250,000 people,” said Dr Aggarwal.

Dr Prem Prakash Gupta, head of the department of Respiratory Medicine, emphasised that early diagnosis and appropriate treatment were essential. The treatment generally involves antibiotics and drainage of the pus through a tube for around 10 days.

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He advised people experiencing brown-coloured sputum, chest pain and fever to seek prompt medical evaluation.

Dr Granthika presented her research paper, titled “Rare manifestation of thoracic amoebiasis leading to empyema and abdominal complications,” at NAPCON 2026, held in Jaipur recently.