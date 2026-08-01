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Home / Haryana / PGIMS ex-professor advocates two shifts for MBBS classes

PGIMS ex-professor advocates two shifts for MBBS classes

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:27 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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PGIMS, Rohtak.
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Calling for a major overhaul of medical education, Dr Kundan Mittal, former Medical Superintendent of Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has urged the government to introduce a two-shift system for undergraduate teaching and clinical training to address the growing demand for medical education without compromising quality.

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The former professor said the existing infrastructure, hospital patient load and faculty could be utilised more efficiently by conducting teaching work in two shifts, eliminating the need for substantial additional financial investment. He suggested that faculty members be appropriately incentivised for the additional teaching responsibilities to ensure academic standards are maintained while expanding training capacity.

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Dr Mittal cautioned that merely increasing the number of medical colleges and MBBS seats would not address the country’s healthcare needs unless institutions have adequate infrastructure, clinical exposure and dedicated full-time faculty. He expressed concern over the growing dependence on ghost and part-time teachers, saying quality medical education is impossible without committed faculty and regular student engagement.

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He also called for stricter norms for postgraduate education, recommending that DNB seats be sanctioned only to institutions meeting prescribed academic and clinical standards.

“The structure of super specialty training also deserves reconsideration. A direct five-year Doctor of Medicine programme after MBBS can be explored as an alternative to the current three-year MD followed by a three-year DM pathway,” said Dr Mittal.

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He maintained that alternatively, one-year fellowships in medical specialties and two-year fellowships in surgical specialties may, in many fields, provide more practical benefits than establishing additional DM or MCH programmes.

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